Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Shares Up 0.1%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.79. 551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOTZF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

