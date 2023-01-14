Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $96.02.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

