TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $227.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $201.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.50.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $186.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.42. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $244.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TopBuild by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in TopBuild by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in TopBuild by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

