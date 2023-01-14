Toncoin One Day Volume Reaches $46.28 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00010935 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.77 billion and $46.28 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018362 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00230700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.28377633 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $42,687,669.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.