Toncoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $42.51 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.77 billion and $42.51 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00010923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00044364 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017769 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00233282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 122.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.17417293 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $56,704,543.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

