Thomas Kimberly Sells 14,350 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$22,386.00.
Amerigo Resources Stock Performance
ARG stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.17. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$252.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
Featured Stories
