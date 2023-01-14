Thomas Kimberly Sells 14,350 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$22,386.00.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

ARG stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.17. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$252.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 85.83%.

(Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Stories

