Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.37 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $246.41 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00079179 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00060985 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009635 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001094 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022953 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003837 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000110 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,993,330,085 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
