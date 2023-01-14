theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Trading Down 2.2%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 177,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 98,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

theglobe.com Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

About theglobe.com

(Get Rating)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

See Also

