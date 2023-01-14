The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $133.65 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average is $124.01.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,999 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,352 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

