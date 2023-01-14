The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $176.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $190.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $164.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $224.57. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

