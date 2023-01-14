The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.45. The LGL Group shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 5,896 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The LGL Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

The LGL Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGL. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The LGL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The LGL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The LGL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The LGL Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

(Get Rating)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Featured Stories

