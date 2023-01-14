The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Hysan Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Hysan Development Trading Down 2.5 %

HYSNY stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Hysan Development has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

About Hysan Development

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

