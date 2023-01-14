The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $225.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $318.74.

Netflix stock opened at $332.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.96. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $538.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

