The Debt Box (DEBT) Price Tops $37.92 on Exchanges

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for about $37.92 or 0.00181496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and $5.64 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Debt Box alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00426543 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,294.80 or 0.30127575 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00895863 BTC.

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Debt Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Debt Box and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.