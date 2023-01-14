The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

