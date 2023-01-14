Terril Brothers Inc. Has $16.09 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 4.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE NEM opened at $54.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

