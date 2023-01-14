Tekla Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) by 222.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,475 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.