TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $803.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.80 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in TEGNA by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

