Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,395 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 22,560 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for approximately 2.6% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

