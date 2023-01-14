Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €47.20 ($50.75) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Talanx Stock Down 0.9 %

Talanx stock opened at €45.06 ($48.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. Talanx has a 52-week low of €33.44 ($35.96) and a 52-week high of €44.42 ($47.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

