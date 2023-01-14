TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TAL. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of TAL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,835,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,252. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of -0.10. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 780,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

