TAGStone Capital Inc. Purchases 4,614 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.00 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

