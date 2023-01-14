Syscoin Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Syscoin has a market cap of $89.56 million and $2.32 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,521.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.61 or 0.00612086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00214211 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00041167 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.