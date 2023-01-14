Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €122.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €122.00 ($131.18) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($119.35) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €103.90 ($111.72) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €105.38. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($79.01).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

