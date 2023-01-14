swisspartners Ltd. Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. APA comprises about 1.5% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of APA by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 89,150 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in APA by 3,836.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in APA by 54.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in APA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APA opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

