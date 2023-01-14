swisspartners Ltd. Invests $345,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 64.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

