swisspartners Advisors Ltd Sells 17,420 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group makes up 4.3% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd owned about 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

