swisspartners Advisors Ltd Has $6.75 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,230 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 6.6% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

MPC opened at $121.93 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

