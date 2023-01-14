swisspartners Advisors Ltd Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

GXC stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.45.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.