Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swisscom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $569.00.
Swisscom Stock Performance
Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
