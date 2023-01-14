Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swisscom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $569.00.

Swisscom Stock Performance

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.

About Swisscom

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

