SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Tops $276.49 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $276.49 million and $163.16 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00005916 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00427598 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.54 or 0.30211627 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.59 or 0.00859261 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.