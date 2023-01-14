Supermarket Income REIT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

LON SUPR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 103 ($1.25). 2,435,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,824. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 92.20 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.64). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 936.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 110 ($1.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

