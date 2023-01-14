Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 5,026 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Qualys makes up 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $20,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $105.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.92. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,705 shares of company stock worth $1,430,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

