Summit Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,626 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Construction Partners worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Construction Partners Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $32.98.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.09 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $896,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,900.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

