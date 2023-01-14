Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Vericel worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 134,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vericel by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vericel by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VCEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Vericel Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Articles

