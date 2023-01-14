Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $22.64 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp makes up 3.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Ameris Bancorp worth $22,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.16. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.57 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.