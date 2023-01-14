Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $16.04 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the period. Alarm.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Alarm.com worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALRM opened at $52.53 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $79.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $216.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

