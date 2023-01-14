Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after buying an additional 663,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 66.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 924,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,729,000 after buying an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

Signature Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

SBNY opened at $118.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $106.81 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.01 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

