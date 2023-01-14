Substratum Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. Substratum has a market cap of $329,802.26 and $278.86 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00086117 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

