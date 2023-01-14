Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.0273

Streamr (DATA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $20.96 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

