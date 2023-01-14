Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Cap of $68.14 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002264 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $68.14 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,531.52 or 0.07381205 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001688 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00081462 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00031684 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00061356 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010764 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00023787 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000250 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 145,075,077 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.