STP Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $57.62 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, STP has traded up 18% against the dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $57.62 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00045400 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00018166 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00230711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000098 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03294212 USD and is up 6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $5,623,168.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.