StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

