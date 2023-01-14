StockNews.com Upgrades Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered shares of Hawkins from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $818.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.84. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

