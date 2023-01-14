StockNews.com Upgrades GSK (NYSE:GSK) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded GSK from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.93) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GSK from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.7 %

GSK stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. GSK has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,202,000 after buying an additional 686,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,175,000 after buying an additional 1,023,306 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after buying an additional 4,104,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.