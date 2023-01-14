StockNews.com Lowers DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHX. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group Price Performance

DHI Group stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.84 million, a P/E ratio of 137.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.