StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Residential Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.