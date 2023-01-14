StockNews.com Downgrades Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRNY. TheStreet lowered Kearny Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Kearny Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KRNY opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.66. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,522.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 412.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile



Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

