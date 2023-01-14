Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$57.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJ. TD Securities raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.60.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$30.54 and a 1 year high of C$50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.81.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$729.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

