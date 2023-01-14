Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Raised to C$57.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Stella-Jones Price Performance
Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $37.69.
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.
